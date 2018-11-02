Ring Energy (REI) Coverage Initiated at Ifs Securities

Ifs Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Ring Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $15.00 price target on Ring Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $7.55 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

In other Ring Energy news, President David A. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Myron Mccabe sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,305,513.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,375 shares of company stock worth $4,183,691.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 103.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $170,000.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

