River and Mercantile Group’s (RIV) Add Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 353 ($4.61) target price on shares of River and Mercantile Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

River and Mercantile Group stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.95) on Wednesday. River and Mercantile Group has a 12 month low of GBX 255.75 ($3.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 397 ($5.19).

In related news, insider Chris Rutt sold 8,524 shares of River and Mercantile Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21), for a total value of £27,447.28 ($35,864.73).

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

