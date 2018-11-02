Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $6,847,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $365,241.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,064.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,967 shares of company stock worth $10,545,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG opened at $91.73 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $89.46 and a 1 year high of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

