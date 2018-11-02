Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.08 Million Stake in Loews Co. (L)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Loews worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Loews by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 59,814 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 234,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Loews by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of L opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.65. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $106,985.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

