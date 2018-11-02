Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,754,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,464,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,177,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,359,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,519,000 after purchasing an additional 124,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,000 after purchasing an additional 756,618 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,045,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 243,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

