Roger S. Newton Sells 2,827 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Director Roger S. Newton sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $141,547.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 573,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,737,826.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,156. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Finally, Meditor Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,629,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter.

ESPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.96.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

