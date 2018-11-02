Roku (ROKU) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Our analysis of the composition of advertising revenue growth gives us incremental comfort with our revenue forecast for FY18-20. It also supports our Buy thesis based on the belief that ROKU works only if the advertising revenue story works. We think that inventory sell through which has been a relatively small revenue driver so far can become more significant in the mid-term. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.89. 4,827,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,571. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84. Roku has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 421,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $29,883,608.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 99,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $5,162,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,327,883 shares of company stock worth $84,053,444 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Roku by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,405,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,712,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,307,000 after buying an additional 2,606,673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Roku by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after buying an additional 480,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Roku by 901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,272,000 after buying an additional 829,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

