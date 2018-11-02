Roper Technologies (ROP) Price Target Cut to $299.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $306.00 to $299.00 in a report published on Monday. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roper Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Roper Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $317.82.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,905. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $252.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,543,617.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $223,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 229.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,677,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

