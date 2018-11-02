Roth Capital Reiterates $36.00 Price Target for Tower International (TOWR)

Roth Capital set a $36.00 target price on Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tower International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tower International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tower International from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of TOWR opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tower International has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. Tower International had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $524.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tower International will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Tower International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tower International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,593,000 after buying an additional 61,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tower International by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 198,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 67,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tower International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,445,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

