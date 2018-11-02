Rowan Companies (RDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rowan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Rowan Companies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rowan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. HSBC lowered Rowan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rowan Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rowan Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE:RDC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 75,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,609. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rowan Companies has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Rowan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rowan Companies will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,089,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,323 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $14,116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $10,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $9,743,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $8,065,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

