Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Howard Weil raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 568,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,547. The company has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.753 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 464,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,916,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,251,000 after acquiring an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,568,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

