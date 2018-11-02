Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,130 ($40.90) to GBX 3,280 ($42.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,962.06 ($38.70).

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,459.50 ($32.14). 2,827,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

