RPC Group PLC (RPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPC shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPC Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of RPC Group in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RPC Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPC Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPC Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of LON RPC opened at GBX 797 ($10.41) on Friday. RPC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 714.50 ($9.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

About RPC Group

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

