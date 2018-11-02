RusGas Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RGS)

RusGas (CURRENCY:RGS) traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One RusGas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. RusGas has a market cap of $32,984.00 and approximately $137,698.00 worth of RusGas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RusGas has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00056276 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000307 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Ubcoin Market (UBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

RusGas Token Profile

RusGas (RGS) is a token. RusGas’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,915,607,016 tokens. The official website for RusGas is rusgas.io/en. RusGas’ official Twitter account is @RusGasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RusGas

RusGas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RusGas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RusGas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RusGas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

