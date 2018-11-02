Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Metlife Inc (MET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 728,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $34,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,737,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,155 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,314,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,357,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,177,000 after purchasing an additional 696,768 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,098,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,693,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,013,119.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,294,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,021,103.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,284.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

