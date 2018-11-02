Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Core Laboratories (CLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,650 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $35,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 58,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $116.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

