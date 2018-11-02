Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 767,740 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 767,740 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Cenovus Energy worth $33,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 228,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,775,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 227,001 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 521,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,471 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,557,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -438.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0382 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.