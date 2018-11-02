S & T Bancorp (STBA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:STBA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 88,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,231. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director Frank W. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $27,348.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.