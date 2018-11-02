Sanchez Energy (SN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $277.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Sanchez Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 4,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,318. The company has a market capitalization of $135.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.69. Sanchez Energy has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

In related news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $53,817.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,997.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Sanchez Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanchez Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 99,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanchez Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sanchez Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sanchez Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sanchez Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

