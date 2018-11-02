SandRidge Energy (SD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of SD stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 351,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,266. The stock has a market cap of $313.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.54. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 505.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 147,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 388.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 259,886 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares during the period. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

