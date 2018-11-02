SatoshiMadness (MAD) Hits Market Cap of $129,304.00

SatoshiMadness (CURRENCY:MAD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, SatoshiMadness has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One SatoshiMadness coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SatoshiMadness has a market capitalization of $129,304.00 and $0.00 worth of SatoshiMadness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00035849 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000249 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SatoshiMadness Coin Profile

MAD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2015. SatoshiMadness’ total supply is 2,000,683,485 coins. SatoshiMadness’ official Twitter account is @SatoshiMadness.

SatoshiMadness Coin Trading

SatoshiMadness can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SatoshiMadness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SatoshiMadness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SatoshiMadness using one of the exchanges listed above.

