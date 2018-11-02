Schaeffler (SCFLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SCFLF stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries worldwide. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.