Schaeffler (SHA) PT Set at €17.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($14.65) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.98 ($16.26).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €9.81 ($11.40) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

