Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,964. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

