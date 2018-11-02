Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 152,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149,780 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 327,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.18.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,097. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

