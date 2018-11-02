SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on SCYNEXIS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.40. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 12,011.72% and a negative return on equity of 105.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,410. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth $190,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 132.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 66,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 61.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 68,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

