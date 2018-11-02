Seagate Technology (STX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 120.71% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 477,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,560. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

In other news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $28,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 2,090,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $106,504,486.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,636,648 shares of company stock valued at $239,240,175 and sold 46,086 shares valued at $2,529,660. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,265,194,000 after purchasing an additional 946,100 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,861,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,965,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $2,197,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

