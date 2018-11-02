Seahawk Ventures Inc. (SHV) Director Giovanni Gasbarro Purchases 50,000 Shares

Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CNSX:SHV) Director Giovanni Gasbarro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

Giovanni Gasbarro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Giovanni Gasbarro acquired 21,000 shares of Seahawk Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $6,720.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Giovanni Gasbarro acquired 20,000 shares of Seahawk Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $6,800.00.

On Friday, September 21st, Giovanni Gasbarro acquired 18,500 shares of Seahawk Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $5,920.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Giovanni Gasbarro acquired 30,000 shares of Seahawk Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $9,600.00.

Seahawk Ventures stock remained flat at $$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 53,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221. Seahawk Ventures Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

About Seahawk Ventures

Seahawk Ventures Inc is a Canada-based venture company, which is engaged in the acquisition of a portfolio of mining assets. The Company holds undivided interest in mineral claims, known as the Mackenzie Mountains Iron-Copper Property, located in the Mackenzie Mining District, Northwest Territories, Canada.

