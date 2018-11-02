Sealed Air (SEE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $4.70 vlb, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.40-2.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $33.27. 3,261,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,202. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 859.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

In related news, Director Jerry R. Whitaker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,316.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward L. Doheny II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.65 per share, with a total value of $198,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,449.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $262,654 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

