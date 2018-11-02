Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Franklin Electric Co. (FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FELE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $174,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $923,713.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $323,430. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.