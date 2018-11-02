SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Shares Gap Up to $26.12

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $26.12. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 2105350 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SEAS. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.95 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $226,426.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,693.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signition LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,074,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after buying an additional 133,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 895,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.