Select Medical (SEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical updated its FY18 guidance to $1.01-1.07 EPS.

Shares of SEM traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,595. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other news, insider David S. Chernow sold 41,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $816,211.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 891,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,659,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $238,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,000,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,003,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,434 shares of company stock worth $2,081,272. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

