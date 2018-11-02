Service Co. International (SCI) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Service Co. International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,499. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,414,711.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 32,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,150 shares of company stock worth $19,729,670 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.