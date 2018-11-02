Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Announces Earnings Results

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 74.14% and a negative return on equity of 295.18%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.65. 1,489,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.23. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

