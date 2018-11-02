Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.27

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,993.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $328,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,016.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,215 shares of company stock worth $789,757. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

