Shire (SHPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shire had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Shire updated its FY18 guidance to $14.77-15.37 EPS and its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shire stock opened at $180.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. Shire has a twelve month low of $123.73 and a twelve month high of $182.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHPG. ValuEngine raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI cut Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHPG. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Shire by 4,642.0% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 711,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,067,000 after buying an additional 696,296 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Shire during the second quarter worth $55,664,000. Numen Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shire during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,421,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shire by 1,634.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 182,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shire during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,144,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

