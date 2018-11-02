Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Shares Up 5.3%

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.80. 867,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 527,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of research firms have commented on SRRA. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $128.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.18.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 512.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 91,592.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 221,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

