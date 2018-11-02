Signition LP Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Signition LP raised its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Adobe Systems makes up 1.7% of Signition LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Signition LP’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 4,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.17.

ADBE stock opened at $246.82 on Friday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.68 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $797,422.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,462. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

