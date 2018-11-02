Signition LP Invests $1.69 Million in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,170 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $153,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $163,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $852,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $129,254.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,865 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.76 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cloud computing company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

