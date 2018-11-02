Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research note published on Thursday.

Shares of LON:SLN traded down GBX 4.75 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.50). 25,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,380. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 71.88 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.75 ($3.33).

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (12.40) (($0.16)) earnings per share for the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34,475.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

