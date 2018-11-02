Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSD. ValuEngine raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.39. 789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,504. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $78.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,996,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,905,000 after purchasing an additional 358,754 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,581,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 170,285 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,018,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 821,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

