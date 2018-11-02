Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (SINC) versus Sealed Air (SEE) Financial Analysis

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (OTCMKTS:SINC) and Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Sealed Air shares are held by institutional investors. 78.3% of Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sealed Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sealed Air pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs does not pay a dividend. Sealed Air pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sealed Air has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs and Sealed Air, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs 0 0 0 0 N/A Sealed Air 0 7 5 0 2.42

Sealed Air has a consensus target price of $45.90, suggesting a potential upside of 40.07%. Given Sealed Air’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sealed Air is more favorable than Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs.

Profitability

This table compares Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs and Sealed Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs -165.92% N/A -414.24% Sealed Air 14.37% 859.42% 7.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs and Sealed Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs $2.15 million 30.48 -$3.98 million N/A N/A Sealed Air $4.46 billion 1.17 $814.90 million $1.81 18.10

Sealed Air has higher revenue and earnings than Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs.

Volatility & Risk

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sealed Air has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sealed Air beats Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs Company Profile

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it was engaged in the licensing of software packages in the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Symbid Corp. and changed its name to Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. in June 2017. Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. It also provides integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems, which are frequently integrated into customers' operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling, and dispensing. In addition, this segment offers graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; flexible packaging materials for medical and drug delivery devices; specialty component films for ostomy and colostomy bags; and PVC free films for packing pharmaceutical solutions, as well as new venture businesses. The Product Care segment provides packaging solutions under the Bubble Wrap and AirCap, Cryovac, Shanklin FloWrap, Instapak, Jiffy, and Korrvu brands, as well as I-Pack systems and e-Cube systems. The company serves food and beverage processing, food service, retail, healthcare and industrial, and commercial and consumer applications. Sealed Air Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

