Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 31.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 15.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Catherine Aslin sold 2,425 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $162,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 449 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $29,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $195,337. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of SIX opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.00. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $619.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the business of operating regional theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

