SkyWest (SKYW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.17.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.63.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

In other news, COO Terry Vais sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $103,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Woodward sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $359,677.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,884 shares of company stock worth $3,198,061. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth $262,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.