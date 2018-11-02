SmartFinancial (SMBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,864. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $265.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director James Beaumont Wicks acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William L. Yoder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmartFinancial stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of SmartFinancial worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

