Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) Price Target Cut to C$66.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$67.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

SNC traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$46.01. 281,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,872. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$43.73 and a 1-year high of C$61.54.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.29. Snc-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of C$2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

