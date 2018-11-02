Sohu.com (SOHU) Shares Down 6.4%

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 793,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 503,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

SOHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $486.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. Sohu.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.85) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sohu.com by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,983 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,196,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 701,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 274,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 190,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,444 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.