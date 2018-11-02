Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Solaredge Technologies updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. 4,353,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.48. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.