Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Shares Up 5.9% Following Earnings Beat

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $41.03. 1,593,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 970,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 14.85%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $64.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 991,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.48.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.