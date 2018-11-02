SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 28,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.59. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 113,007 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 155,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 169,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

